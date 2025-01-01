Sign up
Photo 1252
Whale watch
Son and DIL were on a whale watch boat on the Kaikoura sea waters. They did see a whale but this great photo appealed to me!
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5801
photos
184
followers
81
following
343% complete
1245
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
4510
4511
1251
4512
4513
4514
1252
4515
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
29th December 2024 11:39am
Tags
nz
,
whale watch
Diana
ace
What a wonderful shot and fabulous colours!
January 5th, 2025
