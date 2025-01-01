Previous
Whale watch by maggiemae
Whale watch

Son and DIL were on a whale watch boat on the Kaikoura sea waters. They did see a whale but this great photo appealed to me!
1st January 2025

Maggiemae

maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Diana ace
What a wonderful shot and fabulous colours!
January 5th, 2025  
