Previous
Photo 1253
More filming
The scene supposed to be set in the wilds of California with the basic tent camps. I think I'll have to read the book, East of Eden to get the picture.
12th January 2025
12th Jan 25
3
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5808
photos
183
followers
82
following
343% complete
1246
1247
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
4515
4516
4517
4518
4519
4520
4521
1253
Views
15
Comments
3
3
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
12th January 2025 3:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
filming
,
oamaru
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fabulous to get to see this filming going on!
January 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
How exciting for you to be able to see all this happening!
January 13th, 2025
Annie D
ace
I read East of Eden in high school but can't say I remember the story hahaha
January 13th, 2025
