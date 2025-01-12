Previous
More filming by maggiemae
Photo 1253

More filming

The scene supposed to be set in the wilds of California with the basic tent camps. I think I'll have to read the book, East of Eden to get the picture.
12th January 2025 12th Jan 25

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
343% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous to get to see this filming going on!
January 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
How exciting for you to be able to see all this happening!
January 13th, 2025  
Annie D ace
I read East of Eden in high school but can't say I remember the story hahaha
January 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact