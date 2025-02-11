Previous
Carry On, House! by maggiemae
Carry On, House!

On the return home trip, this was one of the odd or interesting sights to see. Other ones were an vintage Bentley (posted) an Aston Martin, and a Porsche Carrera!
11th February 2025

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Nick
Looks like a giant mechanical snail :)
February 12th, 2025  
katy
One seldom sees someone’s home like this on a road trip! Terrific shot of it Maggiemae
February 12th, 2025  
Maggiemae
..and that is only the half of it, Katy! The other half was right behind. Everyone had to pull off to the side of the road!
February 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
