Photo 1254
Carry On, House!
On the return home trip, this was one of the odd or interesting sights to see. Other ones were an vintage Bentley (posted) an Aston Martin, and a Porsche Carrera!
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
Tags
house
removal
Nick
Looks like a giant mechanical snail :)
February 12th, 2025
katy
One seldom sees someone’s home like this on a road trip! Terrific shot of it Maggiemae
February 12th, 2025
Maggiemae
..and that is only the half of it, Katy! The other half was right behind. Everyone had to pull off to the side of the road!
February 12th, 2025
