Another look by maggiemae
at these Japanese anenomes. The background is different from the last photo just to see the change. Backlighting is the main issue here and I haven't compensated for that.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

JackieR ace
Never seen them.in a pot before
March 22nd, 2025  
Helene ace
the light is so gorgeous! fav
March 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
So bright and colourful, beautifully captured.
March 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such bright back-light !
March 22nd, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond That's because I put them in a pot, Jackie! Not entirely natural, I have to admit!
March 22nd, 2025  
