Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1255
Another look
at these Japanese anenomes. The background is different from the last photo just to see the change. Backlighting is the main issue here and I haven't compensated for that.
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
It's now supposed to be summer in 2025 here. I always like being on the right side of summer... Still waiting - quite cold...
5852
photos
183
followers
77
following
343% complete
View this month »
1248
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
Latest from all albums
4557
4558
4559
4560
4561
4562
4563
1255
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
21st March 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
against the window
JackieR
ace
Never seen them.in a pot before
March 22nd, 2025
Helene
ace
the light is so gorgeous! fav
March 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
So bright and colourful, beautifully captured.
March 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such bright back-light !
March 22nd, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
That's because I put them in a pot, Jackie! Not entirely natural, I have to admit!
March 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close