Ice cream Galore! by maggiemae
Photo 1256

Ice cream Galore!

I never knew this restaurant had this option! By the harbour and adjacent to the Little Penguin homes in the surrounding cliffs, it has a great seafood menu not to mention the views across the harbour. I chose some ice cream with toffee in and John liked his chocolate one. We at them in cones and took them outside to enjoy while watching the lazy seals on the adjacent breakwater and the cormorants flying low across the water towards the open sea!
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Maggiemae

julia ace
They look great.
We ground a great ice cream shop in Christchurch while there some very different flavors.. Rollickin
.
April 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
YUM YUM
April 28th, 2025  
