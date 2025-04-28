Ice cream Galore!

I never knew this restaurant had this option! By the harbour and adjacent to the Little Penguin homes in the surrounding cliffs, it has a great seafood menu not to mention the views across the harbour. I chose some ice cream with toffee in and John liked his chocolate one. We at them in cones and took them outside to enjoy while watching the lazy seals on the adjacent breakwater and the cormorants flying low across the water towards the open sea!