Previous
Photo 1258
Another moon shot!
I do like the camera's ability to get this sort of moonshot! There is not much else to do - flowers are few, outings are seldom, nothing much changes day to day - except for the moon and the tides!
4th May 2025
4th May 25
4
1
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
5884
photos
180
followers
78
following
344% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
4th May 2025 6:08pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
moon
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super and here is me trying to sing "Blue Moon" I have never had much luck with capturing the moon - perhaps lack of interest and understanding of the moon ! fav
May 4th, 2025
Dianne
ace
A terrific image.
May 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
May 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one
May 4th, 2025
