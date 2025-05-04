Previous
Another moon shot! by maggiemae
Another moon shot!

I do like the camera's ability to get this sort of moonshot! There is not much else to do - flowers are few, outings are seldom, nothing much changes day to day - except for the moon and the tides!
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Super and here is me trying to sing "Blue Moon" I have never had much luck with capturing the moon - perhaps lack of interest and understanding of the moon ! fav
May 4th, 2025  
A terrific image.
May 4th, 2025  
Wonderful
May 4th, 2025  
Nice one
May 4th, 2025  
