The second edit...

This was taken in 2024 and more recent. The original is on the right and the edit does look a bit more improved. I think it's the removing of the wrinkles. It does show that nature is not always the best to review!
14th July 2025

Maggiemae

Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Joan Robillard ace
Yes, the one on the right is too harsh.
July 14th, 2025  
