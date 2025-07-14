Sign up
Previous
Photo 1258
The second edit...
This was taken in 2024 and more recent. The original is on the right and the edit does look a bit more improved. I think it's the removing of the wrinkles. It does show that nature is not always the best to review!
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now past the summer and expecting autumn colours and cooler temperatures. It might be a case of porridge for breakfast and log fires during...
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Jessie's Nest Egg
Tags
self
,
edited
,
second one'
Joan Robillard
ace
Yes, the one on the right is too harsh.
July 14th, 2025
