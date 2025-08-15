Sign up
Photo 1260
Maggiemae-Cowgirl-9
This is adapted from an app which turns yourself into a character. I thought this was wanted for this challenge - beautiful hat! Amazing what a difference a hat does!
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day.
people-41
Corinne
ace
Great selfie , love ' fav.
August 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fun image
August 15th, 2025
