Cheesecake by maggiemae
Photo 1261

Cheesecake

I've admired so many recipes for cheesecakes but tonight after a super meal at this local cafe, I just had to take a photo of this one before we both shared it! Just look at the chocolate on top!
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Maggiemae

In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day.
345% complete

katy
This one looks absolutely decadent and I think I gained 5 pounds just looking at your excellent photo
September 25th, 2025  
