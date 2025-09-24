Sign up
Photo 1261
Cheesecake
I've admired so many recipes for cheesecakes but tonight after a super meal at this local cafe, I just had to take a photo of this one before we both shared it! Just look at the chocolate on top!
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day.
Tags
superior pudding
katy
This one looks absolutely decadent and I think I gained 5 pounds just looking at your excellent photo
September 25th, 2025
