From above.. by maggiemae
From above..

to complement my previous posting, this is the detail of the mosaic fish pond my neighbour has spent months creating.
30th November 2025

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
katy ace
Oh my word!!! I thought it was a painting! Stunning craftmanship!
November 30th, 2025  
