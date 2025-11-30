Sign up
Photo 1264
From above..
to complement my previous posting, this is the detail of the mosaic fish pond my neighbour has spent months creating.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In the middle of our winter here and enjoying each day! A fire most days - hubby gets his exercise bringing firewood every day. Live...
Tags
mosaic2
katy
ace
Oh my word!!! I thought it was a painting! Stunning craftmanship!
November 30th, 2025
