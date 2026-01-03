Previous
Not just one but seven! by maggiemae
Photo 1265

Not just one but seven!

The previous posting was just the one Royal Spoonbill. But there were many more. In this shot you can see more plus the reflections!
Sometimes looking out our lounge window we could not see any birds at all then suddenly they would all fly in!
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
346% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Oh how wonderful!
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact