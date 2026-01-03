Sign up
Photo 1265
Not just one but seven!
The previous posting was just the one Royal Spoonbill. But there were many more. In this shot you can see more plus the reflections!
Sometimes looking out our lounge window we could not see any birds at all then suddenly they would all fly in!
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Now it's coming to the end of 2025 and we are at the beginnings of summer - maybe good, maybe not - hot and sticky...
Tags
spoonbills
Annie D
ace
Oh how wonderful!
January 7th, 2026
