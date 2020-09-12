Previous
Next
Serious etching today by maggiemutton
Photo 986

Serious etching today

Day 3 of shielding
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Maggie

@maggiemutton
2020 - 4th year - lets see what happens 🤔. Well COVID 19 happened - working our way through lockdown 🥴 This year (3rd 2019) is...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise