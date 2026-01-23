Previous
My shells by magsbibby
23 / 365

My shells

I love shells but may be i should have dusted them before I starting taking photos
23rd January 2026

Mags

ace
@magsbibby
6% complete

Beverley ace
Very pretty colours & shapes
January 23rd, 2026  
Brian ace
Fascinating
January 23rd, 2026  
