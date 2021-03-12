Previous
New Poppy Leaves by magscrompton
20 / 365

New Poppy Leaves

Lovely to see so much green in the garden. These are the feathery type leaves of a giant Poppy - beautiful.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Margaret Crompton

@magscrompton
I joined this project because I like the idea of catching a moment in time each day for a year.
5% complete

