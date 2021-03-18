Previous
Green Lily by magscrompton
26 / 365

Green Lily

Shot in the studio using back lighting.
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Margaret Crompton

@magscrompton
I joined this project because I like the idea of catching a moment in time each day for a year. Even on the dullest...
7% complete

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Oh this is so beautiful!
March 18th, 2021  
