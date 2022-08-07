Previous
Peony by magscrompton
Peony

Giant pink peony. Layers upon layers of petals.
7th August 2022 7th Aug 22

Margaret Crompton

@magscrompton
I joined this project because I like the idea of catching a moment in time each day for a year. Even on the dullest...
