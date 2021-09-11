Previous
Pumpkins. 9-15-2021 by mainer
Pumpkins. 9-15-2021

On a recent visit to an apple orchard, I came across a display of pumpkins. This is an example
of the Fall harvest.
11th September 2021

Tom Crook

@mainer
I like the lines of the boxes in contrast to the pumpkins.
September 15th, 2021  
