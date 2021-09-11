Sign up
3 / 365
Pumpkins. 9-15-2021
On a recent visit to an apple orchard, I came across a display of pumpkins. This is an example
of the Fall harvest.
11th September 2021
11th Sep 21
Tom Crook
@mainer
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
12th September 2021 1:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
fall
,
pumpkins
,
harvest
Sh
I like the lines of the boxes in contrast to the pumpkins.
September 15th, 2021
