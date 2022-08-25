Previous
1st day by mainkator
1st day

Necron Overlord from warhammer 40000, painted by myself :)
f/5.6; 1/125 sec; ISO-200
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Mateusz Mainka

@mainkator
