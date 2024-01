Smile though your heart is aching

Nat King Cole's lyrics give me comfort. My beloved father ... the family's sliverback and tallest tree ... passed away this December. Walking thriught the streets of Copenhagen I looked up and spotted an angel in a tree



Smile though your heart is aching

Smile even though it's breaking

When there are clouds in the sky

You'll get by



If you smile through your fear and sorrow

Smile and maybe tomorrow

You'll see the sun come shining through

For you