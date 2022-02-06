Previous
Beacon Rock by makingchristina
2 / 365

Beacon Rock

I went to Beacon Rock State Park today. I sat at a picnic table and looked at the trees and the cliffs, and was happy to be in nature. 🌲
6th February 2022

Christina

@makingchristina
