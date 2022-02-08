Previous
Next
☕️ by makingchristina
4 / 365

☕️

I was sad today and really didn’t get out of bed or take pictures, but I did manage to get myself out of the house for a few minutes to go to Starbucks. And I realized that apparently I should get a hatchback.
8th February 2022 8th Feb 22

Christina

@makingchristina
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise