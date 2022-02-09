Previous
Lilly gazing by makingchristina
Lilly gazing

Lilly gazing sadly from inside while I was on the deck, after letting her in and out 50 times. She swore that she for sure wanted to be inside and wouldn’t look at me longingly from the window to come back outside right before this.
