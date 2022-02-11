Previous
My blanket 💕 by makingchristina
7 / 365

My blanket 💕

I got this beautiful blanket in the mail from my Momma today right before I left to stay overnight in an Airbnb alone for the first time since Lilly started having trouble. I brought it with me and it’s keeping me company. 🥰
11th February 2022 11th Feb 22

Christina

@makingchristina
