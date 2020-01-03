Previous
Key West Sunset by malene
Key West Sunset

Leaning back and enjoying the sunset with a Piña Colada in one hand and phone camera in the other :) I get why people applaud the sun setting here, it's spectacularly beautiful.
3rd January 2020

Malene

