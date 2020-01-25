Previous
Zebra raku pottery creation by malene
Zebra raku pottery creation

Zebra and penguin sculptures in nude raku pottery. Still steaming hot from the kiln.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Malene

@malene
