DSC06743 by malleeblue
DSC06743

To Do List for this year!
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Mallee Blue

@malleeblue
I live on the western fringe of Melbourne and I like native flowers, bird watching, walking and not going to work. Ok, I have to...
Mallee Blue
Out birdwatching early on New Year's Day. Walking and cycling tracks everywhere in the Creswick Regional Forest. I need to do some research, buy some maps and get out there more often.
January 1st, 2020  
