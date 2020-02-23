Previous
Next
Pegged by mallocarray
55 / 365

Pegged

This is from a "game" called Turing Tumble where you build a marble powered computer by putting ramps and logic gates onto a pegboard and then run the programs by dropping the marbles.
23rd February 2020 23rd Feb 20

Joshua Post

ace
@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020. New camera, new experiences, new goals.
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Tony Rogers
Excellent vision
February 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise