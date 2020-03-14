Previous
Next
Some light practice by mallocarray
75 / 365

Some light practice

I finished a soldering practice kit that results in this product. It does an exploding pattern from the center out, alternating yellow and red. This project has been featured a couple times this year.
14th March 2020 14th Mar 20

Joshua Post

ace
@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020. New camera, new experiences, new goals.
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise