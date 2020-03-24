Previous
Selfie Lens by mallocarray
85 / 365

Selfie Lens

Inspiration from the following video:
https://youtu.be/UzY6Sp9k-og?t=87
24th March 2020 24th Mar 20

Joshua Post

@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020. New camera, new experiences, new goals.
LibbyLou77
Fantastic photo. I absolutely love it!
March 25th, 2020  
kali ace
brilliant
March 25th, 2020  
