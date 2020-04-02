Sign up
Every month my wife is doing a painting for her calendar. Captured this while April was in progress.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Joshua Post
ace
@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020.
