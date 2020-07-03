Previous
Next
Chalk Bomb by mallocarray
184 / 365

Chalk Bomb

One of the toys the kids had fun with at a chalk party was a chalk bomb. A small sack filled with chalk dust. When you drop it on the ground, it leaves a small puff of chalk.
3rd July 2020 3rd Jul 20

Joshua Post

ace
@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020. New camera, new experiences, new goals.
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise