A light in the dark by mallocarray
186 / 365

A light in the dark

Working on duct work and found an odd light at the end of a run. Thinking it was a leak, I keep tracking it down only to find out it was the UV sanitizer bulb that was on during the cycle I was looking in it.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Joshua Post

ace
@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020. New camera, new experiences, new goals.
51% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

