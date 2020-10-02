Previous
Next
Stains on the floor by mallocarray
277 / 365

Stains on the floor

Worked hard to strip the old stain from the deck floor, clean, and then reapply new stain. We finished after dark.
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Joshua Post

ace
@mallocarray
After completing a 365 project 9 years ago, I'm ramping up to do it again in 2020. New camera, new experiences, new goals.
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise