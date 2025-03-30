Previous
Good Morning, Road Runner by mamabec
Good Morning, Road Runner

This Road Runner decided to join in on our conversation this morning.
30th March 2025 30th Mar 25

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
Beverley ace
This is the first road runner I’ve seen… it’s beautiful.
Lovely lemon tree too
March 30th, 2025  
