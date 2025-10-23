Previous
A Beautiful Season by mamabec
A Beautiful Season

It’s kind of sad because it is the season of when trees lose their leaves but they go out in a beautiful way.
23rd October 2025

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
