Weaver’s Needle Rock Formation

Weaver's Needle is a distinctive 1,000-foot-high rock formation in Arizona's Superstition Mountains, known for its role in the legend of the Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine. The needle is a popular destination for hikers and climbers, and its shadow is said to point to a hidden gold mine. The formation is an erosional remnant of volcanic ash, and the area is a popular spot for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and climbing.