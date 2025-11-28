Previous
Weaver’s Needle Rock Formation by mamabec
Weaver’s Needle Rock Formation

Weaver's Needle is a distinctive 1,000-foot-high rock formation in Arizona's Superstition Mountains, known for its role in the legend of the Lost Dutchman's Gold Mine. The needle is a popular destination for hikers and climbers, and its shadow is said to point to a hidden gold mine. The formation is an erosional remnant of volcanic ash, and the area is a popular spot for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and climbing.
MamaBec

Beverley ace
A magnificent scenery… wonderful to read your narrative. A Superb capture 😃
November 29th, 2025  
MamaBec ace
You are so kind and encouraging… thank you! I jumped back into 365 about three weeks ago. I kind of got frozen after being diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s. My longterm memory is totally intact … my very short term memory stinks. I knew I needed to jump back into 365 and I am so glad I did. I did not bring my big girl camera on our trip but I wanted to begin posting again. I think it has been a real positive decision and I am loving (again) looking at our world thru the lens of a camera.
Bless you, thank you and let’s keep on looking at the world around us thru our cameras.
November 29th, 2025  
