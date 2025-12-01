Previous
I Have No Idea … Mining Operation? by mamabec
34 / 365

I Have No Idea … Mining Operation?

This was a huge area in northern Arizona being excavated - I have no idea what they were digging up.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Actually, letting my imagination run free, it looks like an alien space ship hovering above the ground.
December 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact