Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
34 / 365
I Have No Idea … Mining Operation?
This was a huge area in northern Arizona being excavated - I have no idea what they were digging up.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
1548
photos
24
followers
18
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2024 - 2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
1st December 2025 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
desert
,
arizona
Allison Williams
ace
Actually, letting my imagination run free, it looks like an alien space ship hovering above the ground.
December 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close