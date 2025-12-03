Sign up
35 / 365
Abandoned… For A Long Time
This was somewhere in Utah near the Idaho border.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
1
1
MamaBec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
Album
2024 - 2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
3rd December 2025 10:38am
J A Byrdlip
ace
Thank you for documenting many of the old building/barns from the dry landscape.
December 4th, 2025
