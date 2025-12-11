Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
40 / 365
Headed For The Door
A big morning of cognitive assessment and then head for the door. It’s all part of a Clinical Trial. The important thing to remember is that everyday is a gift and NOT spent without hope.
11th December 2025
11th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
1554
photos
24
followers
18
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2024 - 2026
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro Max
Taken
11th December 2025 12:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hospital
,
research
,
“clinical
,
trial”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close