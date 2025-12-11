Previous
Headed For The Door by mamabec
Headed For The Door

A big morning of cognitive assessment and then head for the door. It’s all part of a Clinical Trial. The important thing to remember is that everyday is a gift and NOT spent without hope.
MamaBec

I live in the PNW.
