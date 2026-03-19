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Yes, I Have Been Reading
I thought I might improve my short-term memory by reading.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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MamaBec
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@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
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19th March 2026 9:41am
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