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Yes, I Have Been Reading by mamabec
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Yes, I Have Been Reading

I thought I might improve my short-term memory by reading.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
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