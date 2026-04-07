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So Many Tall Ones by mamabec
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So Many Tall Ones

One of many tall buildings but I must admit that most are attractive.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
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