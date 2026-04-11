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Fern Gets Life From The Living
This tree is a support system for the moss and the fern.
11th April 2026
11th Apr 26
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MamaBec
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@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
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2024 - 2026
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iPhone 17 Pro
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11th April 2026 10:16am
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fern
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