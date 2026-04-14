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My Current Read by mamabec
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My Current Read

I’ve been reading more because I feel like it challenges my short-term memory.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
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