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A Tall Stand Of Trees by mamabec
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A Tall Stand Of Trees

This was taken at a rest stop between Seattle and Eugene, Oregon. We lived in Oregon for many years and my personal description of Eugene was “50 square miles surrounded by reality”… and actually??? ….it’s a very fun place to live. Go Ducks!
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
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