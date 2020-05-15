Sign up
57 / 365
Fish Art
We took a 3.5 mile walk along the Sammamish River Trail this morning. Weather was beautiful and the sky was filled with puffy clouds. This photo is of some of the art on the walls of the concrete overpasses.
15th May 2020
15th May 20
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
1136
photos
11
followers
12
following
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Views
3
Album
2020
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th May 2020 10:04am
Tags
fish
,
art
