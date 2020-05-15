Previous
Fish Art by mamabec
57 / 365

Fish Art

We took a 3.5 mile walk along the Sammamish River Trail this morning. Weather was beautiful and the sky was filled with puffy clouds. This photo is of some of the art on the walls of the concrete overpasses.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography is something that feeds life into my life. The goal is to get my photo eye out there....
