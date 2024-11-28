Sign up
1 / 365
Good Morning Sunshine
A beautiful way to start the day. Spending time with family in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sometimes you have to runaway to get recharged and to slow down and smell the roses.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
0
0
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
1512
photos
22
followers
21
following
1
Latest from all albums
29
30
31
32
33
34
35
1
Views
0
Miscellaneous Album
iPhone 16 Pro Max
28th November 2024 7:24am
Tags
desert
,
sun
,
arizona
