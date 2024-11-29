Previous
Good Morning Arizona Sunshine by mamabec
Good Morning Arizona Sunshine

Staying with family. They live on a golf course. The light was good this morning.
29th November 2024 29th Nov 24

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the PNW. My life sayings: •Listen to the still, small voice. •Embrace the journey! •What I do today is important - I...
