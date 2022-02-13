Previous
Super Bowl 2022 by mamabec
Super Bowl 2022

Today went as follows:
*Church
*WM Phoenix Open Golf Tournament
*Super Bowl Football Game
All the above was enjoyed while surrounded by family - adult children and grandchildren.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

MamaBec

ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
