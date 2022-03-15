Previous
Around The Corner by mamabec
74 / 365

Around The Corner

“You never know what’s around the corner. It could be everything … or it could be nothing. You keep putting one foot in front of the other, and then one day you look back and you’ve climbed a mountain.” (Tom Huddleston)
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

MamaBec

@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
