98 / 365
Yellow
How wonderful yellow is.
It stands for the sun.
Vincent Van Gogh 1853-1890
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
MamaBec
ace
@mamabec
I live in the Pacific Northwest. Photography feeds life into my life. Feedback is desired and encouraged. I want to learn from all of you. My...
1284
photos
26
followers
27
following
91
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
Views
2
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th April 2022 9:29am
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
